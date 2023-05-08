A list of canceled and delayed flights in Honolulu, Hawaii on Monday, March 8, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The next time your flight’s delayed you may end up getting paid.

The Biden administration proposed new rules today ahead of the busy summer travel season aimed at holding airlines accountable for long delays and cancellations.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“I know how frustrated many of you are with the service you get from your U.S. Airlines that’s why our top priority has been to get American air travelers a better deal,” said President Joe Biden

President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg want airlines to reimburse passengers for their expenses if airlines cancel or delay flights for reasons within their control, such as mechanical issues or crew staffing.

On Monday, several Hawaiian Airlines flights were canceled with one group that stated the airline didn’t offer them anything.

Hawaiian Airlines has experienced more delays and cancellations than in previous years.

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Hawaii went from an 85 percent on-time rate to 75 percent in 2023. Cancellations more than tripled too.

This morning a flight to Los Angeles International Airport was canceled.

Travelers said they were notified around 10 am Sunday but weren’t given a reason.

“They never contacted us, they said they would but maybe they’re just overwhelmed with people and stuff and it’s understandable and every time you travel you have to be flexible and patient,” Barbara Corona a Hawaiian Airlines traveler.

They said Hawaiian didn’t offer them any compensation

“A meal voucher?” KHON2 News asked.

“Nothing,” said Corona.

Although passengers on flight 10 weren’t given a reason why their flight was canceled. Hawaiian told KHON2 News it was due to a mechanical issue. Which would be covered as passenger compensation across all airlines under the new proposal.

Chicago resident, Sheri Coleman, “I think it’s good, I’ve had it happen to me a few times and we had to pay out of pocket, pay for a hotel, food and everything all over again when we were supposed to be gone.”

Another Hawaiian passenger re-booked his flight to an earlier time so he would make his work meeting on Monday and his flight was still delayed.

“That is a contractual agreement we have that they are to supply a service, and we’re paying for that service — yet anytime there’s a change on our end we pay for it,” said Bob Fish, whose flight was delayed from Lihue. “If there’s a change on their end, we pay for it, doesn’t seem really fair.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Hawaiian Airlines provided the following statement in regard to the federal proposal:

While our industry-leading reliability has been impacted by Honolulu’s runway repair project and air traffic control changes, we regularly operate a schedule of some 250 daily flights with a cancelation rate below 1 percent. When disruptions occur, we take care of our guests by providing them with options ranging from accommodations on other flights to compensation, in accordance with our policies and federal regulations.