HONOLULU (KHON2) – The one-year anniversary of Kilauea volcano’s current eruption is right around the corner.

Next Thursday, Sept. 29 will mark one year and to celebrate Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will be collaborating on two events.

The first event is taking place this Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. called After Dark in the Park.

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Deputy Scientist David Phillip will have images, videos and more of the eruption within Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

NPS Timelapse/J.Wei

Timelapse video showing the summit eruption of Kīlauea volcano



NPS Timelapse/J.Wei

Timelapse video showing the summit eruption of Kīlauea volcano



If interested in attending this event head to Kilauea Visitor Center auditorium before 7 p.m.

The second event taking place next week in honor of the one-year anniversary celebration is called A Year on the Edge with NPS and USGS.

This event will be taking place Thursday Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. You are asked to head to Uēkahuna, at the USGS triangulation marker which is located east of the parking lot. Both events are free to attend but park entry fees still apply.

If you still haven’t made it out to see the lava at the National Park, it’s not too late. The best time to head out is when the sun sets or just before the sun rises. That way you will really see the red glow from the lava!

Many park goers will head to the National Park in the early morning hours with their coats, flashlights and cameras to look at the spectacular view of lava coming from the crater.

For more information on these two events or for more tips on how to see lava at Hawaii Volcanoes NP, head to their website.