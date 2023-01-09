HONOLULU (KHON2) – Did you know the best time to go whale watching in Hawaii is now?

North Pacific Humpback Whales migrate to and from Alaska December through April. According to Ultimate Whale Watch & Snorkel the best time to view them has started.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“Our goal is to encourage eco-friendly decisions and appreciation of the Hawaii paradise we are a part of,” said Jessica Milne with Ultimate Whale Watch & Snorkel. “During our Maui whale watching tours and private charters, we have hosted film crews from National Geographic, BBC Wild- life, and other elite marine life photographers.”

She said their quick and safe vessels allow them to reach remote areas with more wildlife and more time to enjoy what Hawaii has to offer.

They offer whale watching tours, whale watching/dolphin watching tours with snorkeling off the coast of Lanai/Lahaina, as well as private charters for a more intimate gathering for friends and family to sightsee.

They report the worst months for whale watching are between May – October. During the summer, humpback whales return to Alaska and spend their summers feeding on krill, plankton and small bait fish.

These whales prefer to cool off in the Alaskan waters and enjoy eating these small fish during the summer months.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more information about whale watching on Maui or about Ultimate Whale Watch & Snorkel head to their website.