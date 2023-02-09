HONOLULU (KHON2) – Many people travel to Hawaii for the beautiful beaches, sunsets, excursions and culture. However, international foodies will gladly purchase a flight to try the tasty food.

Hawaiian-style pizza is a popular menu item at a lot of pizzerias. However, just because it’s called ‘Hawaiian style pizza’ doesn’t mean it originated in the islands of Hawaii.

Foodies believe this type of pizza originated in Canada and is traditionally made with tomato sauce, cheese and topped with pineapples and Canadian bacon.

Although pineapples are not native to Hawaii this popular dish has been a favorite among tourists for decades.

According to the National Calendar, Feb. 9 is observed as National Pizza Day so if you haven’t already picked up dinner you might want to stop and grab yourself some pizza.

Yelp ranks the best pizza spots within a region and came out with their list of the best pizza in Honolulu for Feb. 2023.

They take into consideration: reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.

Best Pizza Spots around Honolulu

Amina Pizzeria Brick Fire Tavern J. Dolan’s Pizza Mamo Big Kahuna’s Pizza Aroma Italia Pizza Dadi What It Dough Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar Little G Cafe by Garibaldi’s

To read the full list and see when these restaurants and eateries are open, head to Yelp’s website.