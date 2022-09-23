HONOLULU (KHON2) — Brunch is arguably one of the most popular times of the day to gather with friends and eat good food.

Whether you are in the mood for waffles, eggs benedict, acai bowls or a burger, you can pretty much guarantee finding something to please your appetite while out at brunch.

Yelp reviewed the best brunch spots in every state based on reviews, pictures, popularity and more.

In Hawaii, one eatery takes the top spot as the best brunch spot in the state, according to Yelpers: Baya Bowls Acai in Lahaina.

Baya Bowls Acai is located on 741 Wainee St. in Lahaina and is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They’re known for their delicious acai bowls and smoothies made with local ingredients and made fresh each day. You can also also pick up coffee and freshly baked banana bread.

To check out their tasty menu, head to their website. For more information about the best brunch spots in the country, click here.