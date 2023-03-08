HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Government of Japan has recently awarded the Battleship Missouri Memorial’s president the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Allen Carr was given this award for his contributions to promoting the understanding of Japan to the United States and building and maintaining friendly relationships between the two countries.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial opened in Jan. 1999 and is viewed as a symbol of peace between the U.S. and Japan. This memorial attracts millions of visitors from around the world showcasing the USS Missouri’s unique place in history.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial is located near the USS Arizona Memorial and walks you through the history of the sinking of the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor followed by Japan’s surrender aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

Carr has made it a priority for the Battleship Missouri Memorial to be an educational monument about the historic events that took place during World War II.

“It is an incredible honor to receive this award from the Government of Japan,” said Carr, president & CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association. “I’m truly grateful for our entire team who continuously supports the Battleship’s efforts to promote peace and friendship between our nations, and it is my privilege to share this honor with them.”

Carr will receive his award during a ceremony on Tuesday, March 14 at the Consul General’s Official Residence.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial is open every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information or to look up military, kama‘aina and school group pricing head to their website or call (808) 455-1600.

Currently, the Battleship Missouri Memorial is displaying an exhibit called “Legendary Naval Warriors,” which showcases naval artwork and short biographies of Japanese and U.S. soldiers who served during WWII.