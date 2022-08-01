HONOLULU (KHON2) — All Nippon Airways has been seeing an increase in demand for their Hawaii flights since this spring, with First and Business classes close to full on flights in July.

An ANA spokesperson told KHON2 the number of passengers for July increased more than sixfold from a year ago. The company expects a load factor of close to 90% for the upcoming summer peak period in Japan between Aug. 6 and Aug. 16.

ANA Holdings Inc. just released its financial results for the three months ending on June 30, and the outlook is good. Even with COVID-19 cases in Japan on the rise, total bookings continue to increase due to eased travel restrictions on domestic flights and less entry restrictions for international flights.

After their last flight to Hawaii in March 2020, ANA resumed their Honolulu-Tokyo flights on Oct. 5, 2020. This route during July 2022 marked a load factor of approximately 70%, with First and Business class load factor nearing 90%.

In April 2022, demand recovered steadily for the Golden Week holiday season. For the first time in two years, tours to Hawaii were resumed, and tour destinations were also expanded to various countries as restrictions eased. As a result, ANA’s revenue increased from the same period of the previous year. However, due to higher labor costs, there was also an increase in operating loss.

Then on July 1, 2022, ANA resumed operation of the A30 Flying Honu aircraft on a twice-a-week schedule between Narita and Honolulu. It was the same time ANA also increased its frequency from Haneda to Honolulu to five times a week. Combined with the Tokyo flights, ANA has a daily operation between Japan and Hawaii.

According to the company, ANA returned to profitability for the first time in 10 quarters, and operating cash flow neared pre-pandemic levels, exceeding 100 billion yen.

For international travel, ANA reported their load factor rose to 70.7%, close to pre-COVID levels, which was a result from eased entry restrictions and the increasing demand for connections between Asia and North America. The number of passengers increased by 5.2 times year-on-year, and revenue increased by 4.8 times, according to ANA.

However, international cargo volume was down from the same period of the previous year due to canceled flights on Europe routes, which was tied to the conflict in Ukraine as well as a decline in demand for goods such as automotive parts.

ANA forecasts a return to profit for FY2022. Click here to see their consolidated financial highlights for the three months ending on June 30.