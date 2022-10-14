HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo has welcomed three new fennec foxes from Oklahoma.

These cute animals are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.

According to the Honolulu Zoo, the male and female arrived April 22, 2022, after being confiscated from a farm.

They were found malnourished, abused and neglected and taken to the Wild Care Foundation for recovery and rehabilitation.

Aukai, male Moana, female

“We are glad to welcome a new family of fennec foxes to our zoo after having lost one of our most popular residents, Puka, our last fennec fox in June at the age of 12,” said Linda Santos, Honolulu Zoo director. “Our staff have embraced the pair of foxes to give them the best possible home and are working closely with the parents and hand rearing the kit to provide support and ensure their health and welfare.”

The male fennec fox, Aukai, and the female, Moana, were required to stay in quarantine for more than 100 days.

During that time Moana gave birth to a male kit named Vaitea on June 12, who is currently being housed at the veterinary hospital.

Fennec foxes are found in North Africa and Arabia and are not considered endangered.

They can jump up to three feet when standing and are known as the smallest of the fox species.

They are nocturnal animals and are known for their unusually long ears which grow between four to six inches.

When under human care these foxes can live up to 10 to 12 years. Be sure to check them out at the African savanna exhibit in the Honolulu Zoo.