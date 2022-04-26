HONOLULU (KHON2) — Alaska Airlines is temporarily suspending nonstop flights between Anchorage and Honolulu from June through November this year.

The main reason behind the cancellations is limited staffing levels, according to Alaska Airlines Public Affairs Manager Tim Thompson. The airline continues to adjust their operating schedule.

Nonstop flights between Anchorage and Honolulu will return in November, along with their Maui and Kona nonstop service, Thompson said.

Alaska Airlines sent the following statement to KHON2:

Our Anchorage-Honolulu nonstop flight is winter seasonal – meaning we fly it during the winter months when our guests want to escape to some tropical warmth. The nonstop resumes in November. For those in Anchorage wishing to fly to Honolulu this summer, they can simply connect through Seattle. Alaska Airlines

There are no other major nonstop flights impacted at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

Earlier this month, Alaska Airlines canceled dozens of U.S. West Coast flights as pilots protested in several major cities over contract negotiations that were paused when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. More than 1,500 Alaska pilots and their supporters showed up to picket on their time off. The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said it was the largest of its kind in their 90-year history.

Last week, ALPA announced that after three years with very little movement at the bargaining table, the Alaska Airlines pilots are taking the next steps to move negotiations forward.

The pilot union’s leaders at Alaska Airlines unanimously voted to conduct a strike-authorization ballot that will open on May 9 and close on May 25. Once it’s passed, the vote would allow the pilot leadership to declare a strike. There are approximately 3,100 ALPA pilots at Alaska Airlines.

“Alaska pilots are not looking to strike. We are looking for improvements to our contract in line with the market but that will also allow our company to grow and remain successful and competitive. However, we are willing to take any lawful steps necessary, including a legal strike, to achieve the contract every Alaska pilot has earned.” Capt. Will McQuillen, chairman of the Alaska Airlines ALPA MEC

The cancellations come as travel rebounds to pre-pandemic levels, and staffing cannot meet demand.