Hawaii Theater to host star-studded virtual concert on Dec. 6

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A handful of Hawaii’s top musicians will be coming together virtually for a star-studded concert that will benefit the Hawaii Theater.

The Gift of Aloha Concert will feature Henry Kapono, John Cruz, The Makaha Sons, Taimane Gardner and Amy Hanaiali’i.

It will be live-streamed on multiple platforms and broadcast live right here on KHON2 Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are free and available now, but you can make a donation to help the historic Hawaii Theatre which has been closed throughout the pandemic.

