Hawaii Strong Thanksgiving Concert

Hawaii Strong Concert Series

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — How can you celebrate the holidays this year? Here are some tips on how you can celebrate the holidays this year: 

  • Celebrate only with those in your household.
  • Use digital platforms like Zoom or FaceTime to celebrate virtually.
  • Cozy up with your favorite holiday foods, movies, TV shows, or games. 
  •  If you must have a small gathering, try to do it outdoors, limit the number of people, wear face coverings, do not share serving utensils, shorten visit times, and keep everyone apart six feet.
  • Avoid shopping crowds by doing your holiday shopping online. You can support local vendors on sites like Pop-up MakekeMade in Hawaii Festival or the Buy Hawaii, Give Aloha websites. 

To learn more about how to gather safely, click here. visit the Safe Gatherings website .

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories