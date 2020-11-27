Hawaii Strong Thanksgiving Concert

HONOLULU (KHON2) — How can you celebrate the holidays this year? Here are some tips on how you can celebrate the holidays this year:

Celebrate only with those in your household.

Use digital platforms like Zoom or FaceTime to celebrate virtually.

Cozy up with your favorite holiday foods, movies, TV shows, or games.

If you must have a small gathering, try to do it outdoors, limit the number of people, wear face coverings, do not share serving utensils, shorten visit times, and keep everyone apart six feet.

Avoid shopping crowds by doing your holiday shopping online. You can support local vendors on sites like Pop-up Makeke, Made in Hawaii Festival or the Buy Hawaii, Give Aloha websites.

To learn more about how to gather safely, click here. visit the Safe Gatherings website .