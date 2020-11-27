Hawaii Strong Thanksgiving Concert

HONOLULU (KHON2) — How can you celebrate the holidays this year? Here are some tips on how you can celebrate the holidays this year:
- Celebrate only with those in your household.
- Use digital platforms like Zoom or FaceTime to celebrate virtually.
- Cozy up with your favorite holiday foods, movies, TV shows, or games.
- If you must have a small gathering, try to do it outdoors, limit the number of people, wear face coverings, do not share serving utensils, shorten visit times, and keep everyone apart six feet.
- Avoid shopping crowds by doing your holiday shopping online. You can support local vendors on sites like Pop-up Makeke, Made in Hawaii Festival or the Buy Hawaii, Give Aloha websites.
To learn more about how to gather safely, click here. visit the Safe Gatherings website .