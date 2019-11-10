“The Hulksters” are HPU Esports Overwatch Champs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Saturday concluded the Overwatch Scholarship Tournament at Hawaii Pacific University.

Over the last two weeks, teams battled to win the title and a hefty amount of scholarship money. The tournament started with four teams duking it out in HPU’s state of the art esports arena.

“The Hulksters” are walking away as champions after defeating the Leleihua High School esports team.

This isn’t the only opportunity for the gamers to win scholarship money.

Next weekend will kick off phase two of the month-long tournament at HPU with the start of the League of Legends competition.