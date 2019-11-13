HPU to host e-sports tournament with $18,000 in scholarships on the line

All week long we’ve been looking at the world of Esports. Hawai‘i Pacific University is the first gaming university with a collegiate Esports Arena in the state of Hawaii. HPU is also the first college to offer competitive gaming scholarships for Esport athletes in the state of Hawaii. The gaming scholarships are awarded to League of Legends student athletes who will represent the University in the League of Legends competitive circuit.

President John Gotanda joined Tannya Joaquin at the HPU Esports arena to talk all things Esports and the beautiful Aloha Tower Marketplace that makes Aloha Tower a bustling and fun destination, not just for students but for the general public to enjoy as well.