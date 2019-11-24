HPU esports team captain reflects on time in program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Pacific University is concluding their month-long esports tournament Saturday night.

One lucky team will win $15,000 worth of scholarships.



As the tournament comes to an end, one player is reflecting on his time on the team as new faces will walk in.

HPU senior and esports team captain, Wesley O’Neill, has been a part of the program since it’s birth. O’Neill has seen the team grow as the esports industry continues to blossom.

The HPU senior has seen the program grow from an idea to a competitive recreational club. He said that one of the most rewarding parts of it all is seeing his fellow teammates evolve.

Two years later, the esports team now competes almost weekly against schools across the country.

Although O’Neill will be graduating and departing the esports team soon, he hopes to stick around to help improve the program.