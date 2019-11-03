HPU Esports program continues to increase in popularity

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The esports program at HPU started off as an idea from school president John Gotanda.

Almost two years later, the program is flourishing and continues to grow as a recreational club.

Although esports at HPU doesn’t fall under a varsity sport, players on the team must follow a strict schedule similar to student-athletes.

The esports program consists of two separate teams that compete against other schools across the nation.

There are hopes that one-day esports at HPU will be considered as a varsity sport and there will be more intercollegiate matches for students.

No matter what the future is for esports, the players say they’re just grateful the program exists.