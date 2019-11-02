HPU Esports Arena serves as a hub for gaming and academics

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Pacific University is hosting an esports tournament throughout November with up to $3,000 worth of scholarships on the line.

Night one of the Overwatch portion of the tournament kicked off on Friday with four teams participating.

fairly new HPU Esports arena is the backdrop of the entire tournament. The arena first opened its door in February 2018. It took the staff about six months to research, order resources and build the arena which used to be a student lounge on campus. There are 26 high powered gaming computers, a streaming booth and virtual reality stations. The arena provides a space for competitive gaming and hopes to be a place for academic advancement.

The arena is also open to the public and hosts birthday and corporate parties.

Future goals for the facility include expanding on resources and growing a stronger relationship with the community.