How HPU is preparing its students for the billion-dollar esports industry

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Esports continues to gain popularity and grow as an industry. Now, Hawaii Pacific University is getting involved with their esports program.

The global esports market is expected to bring in $1.6 billion by 2021. But it’s more than just video games, there are virtual concerts, advertising and esports music videos also involved.

The HPU esports program is focusing on preparing their players to advance into the industry by teaching them communication, team management, team building, and critical thinking skills.

Although HPU doesn’t offer esports as a major just yet, they do welcome anyone and everyone to take their esports college courses and join the program.