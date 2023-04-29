HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was day one of Vanta Hawaiʻi eSports League Championship at Hawaiʻi Pacific University on Saturday, April 29.

Sponsored by Hawaiian Telcom (League Title Sponsor) and produced by ʻŌlelo Community Media, over 900 students descended on the event for top recognition and prizes.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

There are more than 50 Hawaiʻi schools that are participating in the State’s largest high school and middle school finals league. The event is organized by Vanta Esports.

Students gathered at Hawai’i Pacific University on Saturday, April 29, 2023 for the first day of Esports League Championship in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/ʻŌlelo Community Media)

Many students have many different reasons for participating in eSports competitions. From the monetary prizes to the sense of accomplishment, students across Hawaiʻi find personal empowerment from competing.

Students gathered at Hawai'i Pacific University on Saturday, April 29, 2023 for the first day of Esports League Championship in Honolulu, Hawai'i. (Photo/ʻŌlelo Community Media)

One such student was Ed Lallier’s son for whom he created Vanta Esports.

KHON2’s Brigette Namata was able to catch up with Lallier where he said that he created the event for his son who is age 11 when he discovered that his son was being cyberbullied.

Students gathered at Hawai'i Pacific University on Saturday, April 29, 2023 for the first day of Esports League Championship in Honolulu, Hawai'i. (Photo/ʻŌlelo Community Media)

“My son was, unfortunately, being bullied while gaming online. He asked me, what can I do about it, so he doesn’t get picked on again,” said Lallier.

The event is a family-friendly competition that includes free admission for all attendees.

Students gathered at Hawai'i Pacific University on Saturday, April 29, 2023 for the first day of Esports League Championship in Honolulu, Hawai'i. (Photo/ʻŌlelo Community Media)

The competition also provides students with an opportunity to meet college and university recruiters who offer scholarships for the best of the best esports competitors.

Universities that are participating in the Vanta College Fair include Hawaii Pacific University, University of Hawaii at Manoa, University of Hawaii, West Oahu and Chaminade University.

Hawai’i Pacific University has trophies and prizes on display on Saturday, April 29, 2023 for the first day of Esports League Championship in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/ʻŌlelo Community Media)

“We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to our sponsors, whose financial support has made this event possible,” said Lallie. “The sponsors include Hawaiian Telcom as the League Title Sponsor, as well as Aloha Petroleum, Hawaii Sports Radio Network, Snap! Raise, PC Gamerz and Mobile IT Force.”

Day 2 of the competition is taking place tomorrow at Hawaiʻi Pacific University’s Esports Arena.

So, if you have a keiki who is interested in learning about esports or is someone who could benefit from learning a valuable skill set, then take them by to experience the exciting and fast-paced world of esports.