HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Tropical Storm Calvin on its way, the National Weather Service continues to bring updates on its wind speeds but what do these numbers actually mean?

Wind conditions can range from a nice breeze to being an extreme threat to life and property.

While wind speeds can be predicted, your surroundings are especially surprising when wind gusts hit.

Information from the NWS tells us the damaging effects of specific wind speeds.

Description Speed Visual Clues and Damage Effects Fresh Breeze 19 to 24 mph Large branches and small trees in leaf begin to sway. Crested wavelets form on inland lakes and large rivers. Strong Breeze 25 to 31 mph Large branches in continuous motion. Whistling sounds heard in overhead or nearby power and telephone lines. Umbrellas used with difficulty. Near Gale 32 to 38 mph Whole trees in motion. Inconvenience felt when walking against the wind. Gale 39 to 46 mph Wind breaks twigs and small branches. Wind generally impedes walking. Strong Gale 47 to 54 mph Structural damage occurs, such as chimney covers, roofing tiles blown off, and television antennas damaged. Ground is littered with many small twigs and broken branches. Whole Gale 55 to 63 mph Considerable structural damage occurs, especially on roofs. Small trees may be blown over and uprooted. Storm Force 64 to 75 mph Widespread damage occurs. Larger trees blown over and uprooted. Hurricane Force over 75 mph Severe and extensive damage. Roofs can be peeled off. Windows broken. Trees uprooted. RVs and small mobile homes overturned. Moving automobiles can be pushed off the roadways.

High Wind Threat Level Threat Level Descriptions Extreme An Extreme Threat to Life and Property from High Wind

“Damaging high wind” with sustained speeds greater than 58 mph, or frequent wind gusts greater than 58 mph. Damaging wind conditions are consistent with a high wind warning. High A High Threat to Life and Property from High Wind

“High wind” with sustained speeds of 40 to 57 mph. Wind conditions consistent with a high wind warning. Moderate A Moderate Threat to Life and Property from High Wind

“Very windy” with sustained speeds of 26 to 39 mph, or frequent wind gusts of 35 to 57 mph. Wind conditions consistent with a wind advisory. Low A Low Threat to Life and Property from High Wind

“Windy” conditions. Sustained wind speeds of 21 to 25 mph, or frequent wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph. Very Low A Very Low Threat to Life and Property from High Wind

“Breezy” to “Windy” conditions. Sustained wind speeds around 20 mph, or frequent gusts of 25 to 30 mph. Non-Threatening No Discernable Threat to Life and Property from High Wind

The sustain wind speeds are non-threatening; “breezy” conditions may still be present.

Wind gusts are a sudden brief increase in wind speeds and can occur at any time.

Earlier in the year, on March 8 strong winds wreaked havoc in the islands when the strongest wind gusts for Oahu reached 52 mph. Click here to see photos of the damage strong winds can create.

NWS has been providing intermediate updates on the storm and at 8 p.m. the maximum sustained winds speed have been 60 mph. Calvin is traveling at 21 mph.