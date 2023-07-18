HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Tropical Storm Calvin on its way, the National Weather Service continues to bring updates on its wind speeds but what do these numbers actually mean?

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Wind conditions can range from a nice breeze to being an extreme threat to life and property.

While wind speeds can be predicted, your surroundings are especially surprising when wind gusts hit.

Information from the NWS tells us the damaging effects of specific wind speeds.

DescriptionSpeedVisual Clues and Damage Effects
Fresh Breeze19 to 24 mphLarge branches and small trees in leaf begin to sway. Crested wavelets form on inland lakes and large rivers.
Strong Breeze25 to 31 mphLarge branches in continuous motion. Whistling sounds heard in overhead or nearby power and telephone lines. Umbrellas used with difficulty.
Near Gale32 to 38 mphWhole trees in motion. Inconvenience felt when walking against the wind.
Gale39 to 46 mphWind breaks twigs and small branches. Wind generally impedes walking.
Strong Gale47 to 54 mphStructural damage occurs, such as chimney covers, roofing tiles blown off, and television antennas damaged. Ground is littered with many small twigs and broken branches.
Whole Gale55 to 63 mphConsiderable structural damage occurs, especially on roofs. Small trees may be blown over and uprooted.
Storm Force64 to 75 mphWidespread damage occurs. Larger trees blown over and uprooted.
Hurricane Forceover 75 mphSevere and extensive damage. Roofs can be peeled off. Windows broken. Trees uprooted. RVs and small mobile homes overturned. Moving automobiles can be pushed off the roadways.
High Wind Threat LevelThreat Level Descriptions
ExtremeAn Extreme Threat to Life and Property from High Wind
“Damaging high wind” with sustained speeds greater than 58 mph, or frequent wind gusts greater than 58 mph. Damaging wind conditions are consistent with a high wind warning.    
HighA High Threat to Life and Property from High Wind
“High wind” with sustained speeds of 40 to 57 mph. Wind conditions consistent with a high wind warning. 
ModerateA Moderate Threat to Life and Property from High Wind
“Very windy” with sustained speeds of 26 to 39 mph, or frequent wind gusts of 35 to 57 mph. Wind conditions consistent with a wind advisory. 
LowA Low Threat to Life and Property from High Wind
“Windy” conditions. Sustained wind speeds of 21 to 25 mph, or frequent wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph.
Very LowA Very Low Threat to Life and Property from High Wind
“Breezy” to “Windy” conditions. Sustained wind speeds around 20 mph, or frequent gusts of 25 to 30 mph.
Non-ThreateningNo Discernable Threat to Life and Property from High Wind
The sustain wind speeds are non-threatening; “breezy” conditions may still be present.

Wind gusts are a sudden brief increase in wind speeds and can occur at any time.

Earlier in the year, on March 8 strong winds wreaked havoc in the islands when the strongest wind gusts for Oahu reached 52 mph. Click here to see photos of the damage strong winds can create.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

NWS has been providing intermediate updates on the storm and at 8 p.m. the maximum sustained winds speed have been 60 mph. Calvin is traveling at 21 mph.