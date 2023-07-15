An image shows Tropical Cyclone Calvin on Saturday, July 15, 2023 as it passes through the Pacific Ocean toward the Hawaii Archipelago. (Photo/NOAA)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since Thursday, July 13, Calvin has weakened from a category 3 major hurricane to a weak category 2 hurricane, currently with 100mph sustained winds. It is expected to weaken to a category 1 later today and a tropical storm by Sunday afternoon as it continues to cross over cooler waters.

The most important change since yesterday is that it is now expected to maintain tropical storm strength with 40mph sustained winds when it is on the southern shore of the Big Island. Yesterday it was only forecast to be a tropical depression at that time.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Weather models are still in very good agreement on the track and timing of Calvin, but there is low confidence for the strength of Calvin when is nears Hawaii because it is difficult to determine, for certain, how much wind shear and drier air conditions Calvin will run into.

The forecast cone of uncertainty has the Big Island right in the middle of it and the cone has narrowed. This means that there is a better likelihood the Big Island getting the worst from Calvin.

After that, the track takes it out over leeward waters, southwest of the smaller islands. If it takes its current forecast path, the smaller islands will see less of an impact than the Big Island will. But if the track of Calvin moves to the north, the farther north the track moves, the greater the impacts on the smaller islands.

For now, here are the expected Hawaii Impacts are heavy rain, especially for windward Big Island, high winds, especially for Big Island. Winds possibly 40-50mph with gusts of 60mph+. High surf on east facing shores and downed trees and powerlines also possible.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami is still in charge of forecasting for Hurricane Calvin and will probably hand it off to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu late Sunday night into Monday.

We should all still be prepared for worst but hope for the best with this storm.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

We will continue to closely monitor Hurricane Calvin and provide you with the latest details on our on-air broadcasts, on our website at KHON2.com and on our app.