HONOLULU (KHON2) — State and several county officials are beginning to prep for Hurricane Calvin, which as of this morning is currently in the East Pacific.

Currently a category 3 hurricane, Calvin is forecast by the National Hurricane Center to begin to weaken as it encounters cooler sea surface temperatures, increased deep-layer shear, and drier mid-level air as it tracks west/northwest this weekend.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The latest forecast track has the storm crossing into the Central Pacific on Sunday evening as a weakening tropical storm.

Then, it is forecast to continue to move towards the southern end of the Hawaiian Island chain and become post-tropical late Tuesday into early Wednesday of next week.

It remains too early for specific details regarding impacts to the main Hawaiian Islands from Calvin or its remnants at this time. However, it is possible that at least portions of the state could receive strong winds, heavy rain, and/or high surf as early as Tuesday but most likely Tuesday night and Wednesday.

On Friday, Hawaii county emergency officials met to discuss the storm and preps.

“Our EOC, Civil Defense, about 50 to 60 of us, met today and we’re preparing for Calvin, should it come, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best so it’s getting everyone ready and discussing everyone’s roles,” said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth.

Roth and other officials don’t want residents to become too complacent and said now is a good time to make sure you have your kit ready.

“One of the points that was made today is we’ve seen weather that might not be a full hurricane cause a lot of damage, we had one year where we had 36 hours of rain which caused flooding so we started preparing and getting shelters, road closures, things like that making sure should something happen,” said Roth.

On Oahu, the city’s Department of Emergency Management held a coordination call with various departments to discuss Calvin.

In various parts of the island, crews with the City’s Department of Facility Maintenance were busy preparing for the possibility of heavy rain.

In Waimanalo, along Ahiki Street near the intersection of Hihimanu Street, crews used a backhoe to remove a large number of tree branches and other debris that was blocking a drainage culvert.

Over in Waianae, crews used long-reach excavator equipment to lower the sand plug at the Ulehawa Stream.

The city said crews spent a large part of Friday assessing other streams and drains that needed attention ahead of the potential for heavy rains, including the drainage channel near Aekai Place in Ewa Beach which is being scheduled for stream mouth opening on Saturday.

The city said crews will be conducting similar assessments and drain/stream clearing actions throughout the weekend and into next week.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is also getting flood-prone areas ready for the potential heavy rainfall.

HDOT Director Ed Sniffen said his department notifies contractors about potential storms and possible flooding and crews will routinely check drains and bridges, also rockslide areas, and low-lying spots along freeways, highways, and roads.

“Anytime we have advanced warnings on big weather coming, all of our divisions; airports, highways, and harbors, are prepping their respective areas,” Sniffen said. “Highways start pulling out BMPs, and we work with contractors to make sure they’re ready to cover up their work sites, and clear out storm drains in the areas.”

He said all equipment is topped off and people are ready to come in during emergency situations.

He said the state works with the United States Coast Guard to make sure flow ways are clear to nothing is impacted cargo-wise to the state’s ports.

NHC is forecasting life-threatening surf and rip currents for portions of the state. Surf forecasters are calling for 10 to 15 foot faces for several east-facing shores; with potentially impactful waves for the areas of Hana and Kaaawa.

“In areas where we have storm surges onto the road, we clear the debris whether vegetation or concrete barriers to ensure there’s nothing that is going to impact drivers in that area,” Sniffen said. “Plus, we have our crews ready to ensure we can shut those roads down if flooding occurs during those storms.”

Drivers are reminded to not cross heavy-flowing streams or ponded areas.

State and city officials also said now is a good time to have your hurricane kit prepped and ready to go as hurricane season has only begun.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“The interesting thing is whichever side of the storm we get, whether we get hit straight on you might have 40 to 50 mph winds that can cause lots of problems depending which angle it comes,” Roth explained. “It might be too early to make that determination now but we need to be prepared for the worst situation and hope for the best.”

For the latest weather reports, click here to head over to KHON2.com’s Weather Blog.