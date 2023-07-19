HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calvin continues along its path toward Maui and Oahu but preparations for Calvin began weeks ago, including to highways and other infrastructure.

DOT began clearing drains on the highways and debris from slopes, including Pali Highway which experienced a landslide a few years ago.

Though Oahu is not yet seeing impacts yet, a wind advisory remains in place until 6 p.m.

DOT Director Ed Sniffen said “We had a very light effect on our transportation system so far, on our highways, airports and our harbors. But we’re still in that Tropical Storm Watch. So, if you don’t need to go anywhere, during this storm event, please stay home. But if you got to go someplace then do it safely.

HECO spokesperson, Darren Pai said as of Wednesday morning there were a few small outages, impacting a couple dozen customers.

Heavy rains and winds can create outages, mostly caused by trees coming into contact with power lines or power lines falling.

Pai urged, “If you do see a downed power line, do stay away from it. Do not approach it, do not drive over it. Make sure you call 911.”

Residents experiencing an outage can report it through the HECO website.

The windward side could see impacts but any area of Oahu could be impacted, so officials urge residents to stay prepared and informed.

The emergency management department started preparations last week. Their main objective is to coordinate with other departments to clear streams and highways.

As of now, there are no plans to open shelters. But, according to Emergency Management Director Hiro Toiya, there are facilities ready in case they are needed.

“We urge everybody to stay prepared for 14 days this hurricane season. If 14 days is too much, do seven. If that’s too much, do three days. Even a little bit can go a long way,” Toiya urged. “If you are prepared, check on your neighbors, friends, family members and do this together. And take care of each other.”