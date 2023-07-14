HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the help of certain “high-flying meteorological stations” and their pilots, forecasters are able to gain an increased understanding of storms.

Hurricane hunters, as they’re called, fly into storms to collect and measure winds and pressure to help the hurricane centers inform and advise on things such as the safety of populated areas.

According to NOAA, the hurricane hunters have three aircraft at the ready–two Lockheed WP-3D Orion (“Kermit” and “Miss Piggy”) and one Gulfstream IV-SP (G-IV).

The P-3s fly directly into the storm, against winds that can be over 150 mph, at around 10,000 feet. Their missions last anywhere from eight to 10 hours.

Richard Henning, Flight Director of NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters described the experience as “sort of like riding a roller coaster through a car wash. Because you can’t see anything out the windows in the eyewall.”

During missions, they deploy dropwindsondes which are outfitted with parachutes and collect lots of data.

“These instruments continuously transmit measurements of pressure, humidity, temperature, and wind direction and speed as they fall toward the sea, providing a detailed look at the structure of the storm and its intensity,” according to NOAA.

The G-IV jet is capable of flying up to a cruising altitude of 45,000 feet. The jet collects information “in the upper atmosphere surrounding developing hurricanes,” according to NOAA.

The collected information is used in forecasting models that help to better inform when and where a storm will hit.

According to meteorologist Chevy Chevalier, “The hurricane hunters will not fly into hurricanes until they pose a threat to populated areas.”

And as of July 14, Hurricane Calvin is a category 3 storm that is expected to weaken in the next few days.

Weather models are in fairly good agreement on the track of Calvin still coming toward Hawaii. But there is low confidence on what the strength will be when it nears Hawaii. The NHC has Calvin as a post-tropical cyclone with tropical storm strength winds. What does that mean? This means that they do not completely understand what the strength of Calvin will be once it gets to Hawaii.

Chevalier said the hurricane hunters have been alerted and there is a possibility that they will come out to fly through Calvin.