Calvin became a category 3 major hurricane early Friday morning. The National Hurricane Center in Miami is still in charge of forecasting for Hurricane Calvin and will do so until late this weekend when it crosses over into the Central Pacific. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center will then take over forecasting duties.

There are a few very important changes in Hurricane Calvin’s forecast. It is now expected to be a category 3 hurricane until early Saturday morning. After that, it is expected to weaken as it runs into cooler waters, wind shear and dry mid level air.

Weather models are in fairly good agreement on the track of Calvin still coming toward Hawaii. But there is low confidence on what the strength will be when it nears Hawaii. As of now, the NHC has it as a post-tropical cyclone with tropical storm strength winds. What does that mean? This means that they do not completely understand what the strength of Calvin will be once it gets to Hawaii. They even go as far to say that because of this forecasting doubt, Hawaii should be closely monitoring the upcoming forecasts.

Calvin should weaken beginning later on Friday into Saturday. It will move over slightly cooler waters then it will run into wind shear and drier mid levels, all of which tend to weaken tropical cyclones. That being said, there is significant doubt as to what Calvin’s strength will be when it gets to Hawaii.

We should all be prepared for worst but hope for the best with this particular storm.