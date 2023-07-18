HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Tropical Storm Calvin is less than 250 miles from Hilo and it is not slowing down or weakening in strength.

In the NWS’s latest update, they reported that Calvin had strengthened from wind speeds of 45 mph, reported in the 8 a.m. update, to 50 mph, in the 11 a.m. update.

Residents were out picking up supplies to prepare their homes and for their emergency supply kits.

Some shops, such as Sel’s Barber Shop in Hilo, were preparing their places of business for the effects of Calvin. The owner said water seeps through the crack of the door when there’s heavy rain so they were placing sandbags in place on Tuesday.

Sel’s Barber Shop prepares for Tropical Storm Calvin as it continues its way toward the islands, less than 250 miles from Hilo on July 18, 2023.

Hawaii County is preparing for impacts, that could come as soon as this evening, including “4-8+ inches of rain, 39-57mph winds, and surf reaching 15’ faces on the Eastern facing shores.”

All camping permits have been canceled through Wednesday and access to Waipiʻo Valley is restricted to residents and farmers.

Mass transit has been modified, including cancelations. Operations for July 18 are:

Route 2 at 1:15, 4:45 pm (to Kona) & 5:00, 7:45 pm (to Hilo) – CANCELLED

Route 60 at 2:05 pm (Hilo to Honokaa/Kona) & 8:26 pm (to Hilo)– CANCELLED

Route 76 at 3:19 pm (Honokaa to Kona) & 6:00 pm (to Honokaa) – CANCELLED

Route 80 at 7:15 pm (to S. Kohala/KOA) & 11:00 pm (to Hilo) – CANCELLED

Route 90 at 12:30 pm (to Kona) & 5:00 pm (Southbound to Pahala) – CANCELLED

Route 101, 102, 103, 104 – Services will end at 7:00 pm

Route 201, 202, 203, 204 – Services will end at 7:00 pm

Route 40, 401, 402 – Services will end at 7:00 pm

All routes will be closed on July 19.

State of Hawaiʻi, County offices and facilities, including the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division and Transfer Stations, will remain closed but animal control will remain open for emergency needs.

County parks will also be closed, starting at 4 p.m. and will remain closed through Wednesday.

Emergency shelters will open at 2 p.m. in the following locations: Pāhoa High School, Hilo High School, Keaʻau Armory, Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pahala, Nāʻālehu Community Center, Honokaa High School, Hisaoka Gymnasium in Kohala, and Waimea Elementary School.

The shelters are pet-friendly, however, pet owners need to bring their own carrier, food and other supplies.

Hawaii County advises residents to check information from official sources and sign up for Everbridge messages from the Civil Defense by visiting their website.