HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Calvin was downgraded to a tropical storm by the National Weather Service but its path remains on track to reach Hawaii County by Tuesday.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said preparations for the weather event have been ongoing for weeks.

“Just because it’s been downgraded does not mean we’re not going to have any wind, doesn’t mean we’re not going to have any rain,” Roth said. “We’re expecting both rain and high wind and high surf, so people should still be prepared.”

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency Administrator Talmadge Magno said the operation’s office will have extra staff ready to take calls for non-life threatening calls associated with the tropical storm such as fallen trees and powerlines. He said anyone in immediate danger should still call 911.

“We will probably get flooded roads, so that means closed roads,” Magno said. “The winds at that rate could put down trees that could take out power lines, so the loss of power in some areas, which could be for an extended period.”

Emergency officials in all four counties are on alert for the tropical storm, officials continue to remind residents to prepare with enough food and water to last at least two weeks, flashlights, batteries and an extra supply of prescription medication.

At this point, Roth said they are contemplating closing down parks if necessary due to the expected high surf, along with deciding to close schools and open shelters. Those decisions will likely be made in the next 24 hours.

“The NWS, and NOAA, and HI-EMA we are all waiting to see what’s going to happen with this storm and so we are prepared,” Roth said. “Though, we have some decision points that we make and we’re prepared to make those decisions.”

The tropical storm is forecasted to move past the island chain by Thursday.