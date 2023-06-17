HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane season is upon us, and we have been warned that 2023 will have an exceptionally active hurricane season.

But how do hurricanes form and how can we keep ourselves prepared as storms develop in the Pacific.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

For this knowledge, KHON2.com turned to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

There are four phases to a hurricane’s development that have been developed by meteorologists. Let’s take a look at those.

In the first phase, we have what is called a tropical disturbance. When a tropical disturbance forms, water vapor from an ocean’s warm water condenses to form clouds.

When it forms these clouds, the tropical disturbance releases the heat into the surrounding air. Once this occurs, the warmed air will rise at which time it is pulled into a column of clouds.

As this column of clouds form, evaporation and condensation continue and build them higher and larger. This creates a pattern of wind circulating around a center. NOAA describes it like water going down a drain.

This cloud column then engages with more clouds to become a cluster of thunderstorm clouds which is known as a tropical disturbance.

An image shows the first stage of hurricane development. (Photo/NOAA)

Phase two of development involves the creation of what is known as a tropical depression. We’ve all heard about tropical depressions, and hearing this in the news usually makes us worry a bit. But what is it and do they always lead to hurricanes?

A tropical depression is formed when a thunderstorm grows higher and larger. In this formation, the air at the top of the cloud column cools down from its warmer origins below and makes the formation unstable.

This is where it gets a bit convoluted. So, bear with us. As the air cools, it releases the heat that had made it warm. When it releases this heat, energy is created. The air at the top of the clouds becomes warmer causing the air pressure to rise and moving the winds outward away from the high-pressure area.

This release of energy leads to winds in the cloud column to spin faster and faster, whipping around in its characteristic cyclone form. When those winds reach speeds between 25 and 38 mph, this is when a tropical depression is formed.

An image shows information on hurricane development. (Photo/NOAA)

The creation of a tropical storm is phase three. According to NOAA, a tropical depression must reach the speed of 39 mph for it to be classified as a tropical storm.

Once the pattern that sustains its winds up to the point of becoming a tropical depression, it then receives a name. As these winds begin to blow faster, twisting and turning, they begin to form at the center of what is known as the eye of the storm.

For tropical cyclones as with water, wind direction is counterclockwise (west to east) in the northern hemisphere and clockwise (east to west) in the southern hemisphere.

An image shows a stage of hurricane development. (Photo/NOAA)

In phase four we have the birth of a hurricane. Once wind speeds of the tropical storm reach 74 mph, then it officially becomes a hurricane. The storm will be at lease 50,000 feet high with a diameter of around 125 miles.

The eye of a hurricane is well developed at this point with a distance of 5 to 30 miles wide; and trade winds, which blow from east to west, pushes the hurricane westward.

An image shows a stage of hurricane development. (Photo/NOAA)

An image shows a stage of hurricane development. (Photo/NOAA)

An image shows a stage of hurricane development. (Photo/NOAA)

Winds are not the only impact of a hurricane. As the winds and low air pressure continue to churn, they pull large amounts of ocean water causing the water to “pile up” near the eye of the storm. This is what causes storm surges that flood land when the storm comes ashore.

However, once a hurricane does come ashore, the storm begins to weaken since there is no more warm ocean water providing heat energy that propels the storm. But this does not stop a storm from moving far inland bringing with it copious amounts of water.

An image shows the five categories of hurricanes. (Photo/NOAA)

Deaths from hurricanes are caused by both wind speeds and storm surges.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Now that you know how to track a hurricane, you can rest easy each time the weather person announces a new storm.