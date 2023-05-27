The Central Pacific Hurricane Center issued the outlook for the 2023 hurricane season on Thursday. They are calling for a slightly above average outlook with possibly four to seven named tropical cyclones forming in the Central Pacific.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center includes the area from the 140° line to the international date line. The four to seven named tropical cyclones includes any named tropical cyclones that move into the Central Pacific area from the Eastern Pacific.



John Bravender, the NWS Honolulu Central Pacific Hurricane Center Warning Coordination Meteorologist joined us on Wake Up 2Day to discuss their season outlook.



Bravender explained that the outlook comes from the Climate Prediction Center as well as input from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. The outlook is usually issued the week prior to the beginning of the Central Pacific hurricane season, which begins on June 1 and runs through November 30.

He also explained that the most significant condition considered for this seasons’ forecast was the forecast return of El Nino conditions. El Nino conditions are forecast by climatologists and expected to arrive by July. Climatologists also say there is a 40% chance that a strong El Nino may be in place by the end of the hurricane season.



The Central Pacific has had relatively quiet conditions over the last few years, most likely due to the absence of El Nino conditions. But due to the return of El Nino, this may be a relatively active season.



Bravender encouraged Hawaii residents to be prepared at all times because it only takes one strong tropical cyclone to cause a lot of damage and injuries.

The more you prepare, the safer you and your property will be.