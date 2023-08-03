As of 5 a.m. HST Thursday morning Hurricane Dora was a category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 125 mph. Dora is a relatively small tropical cyclone, but it was a very powerful category 4 hurricane Wednesday. Dora is moving west at 16 mph, which is very import for Hawaii. As long as Dora continues moving west, as they are forecasting it to do, Hawaii should receive relatively minor impacts.

Impacts to Hawaii currently include an increase in trade winds and possibly some higher surf for east and/or south facing shores Tuesday into Wednesday. The combination of high pressure building to the north and Dora passing just to the south of Hawaii, will increase the winds, especially for the Big Island.

The tropical cyclone forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said they are confident about Dora’s current forecast track, but not about Dora’s forecast intensity. The key for Hawaii is the track. The track now takes Dora south of the Big Island. The worst-case scenario would be if Dora takes a turn north, but that is not expected. Even if Dora turned more toward Hawaii, it would run over cooler waters and weaken.

Hurricane Dora is expected to run into increasing wind shear, which will gradually weaken the storm from now until it passes south of Hawaii. Even though Dora is a strong storm, it is small, so the hurricane force winds and tropical force winds do not extend very far out from the center of the storm.

Hawaii residents should monitor this storm closely and always be prepared. Dora may shift north. If it does, the closer it comes to the Big Island, the higher the winds and surf. The Big Island would get the highest winds and surf. The farther northwest you are in Hawaii, the less you will see these impacts.