HONOLULU (KHON2) — Although Hurricane Dora is passing well to the sough of the Big Island, it will continue to provide strong winds over Hawaii with a relatively strong dome of high pressure to the north at the same time. It will be windy, through Tuesday afternoon, but it will also be dry with humidity levels down to around 40%. This is a dangerous combination to start and quickly spread wildfires. We have a number of brush fires on Maui and Big Island. Please take precautions to avoid causing a wildfire.

As of 5 a.m. HST Tuesday morning Hurricane Dora remains a low-end category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 130 mph, despite the anticipation for it to weaken. Dora is again forecast to weaken slightly over the next few days and slowly pull away from Hawaii. As it moves west, the winds will weaken this afternoon into Wednesday.

This wind event will peak Tuesday around late afternoon into Wednesday, but it will be a gradual weakening and we most likely will not see our normal trade strengths until Thursday. The areas that usually see higher winds such as Kahului and northern portions of Hawaii Island, winds can be 30-40 mph with higher gusts which can be as high as 60-65 mph.

On top of the windy conditions, we still have dry conditions with the relative humidity hovering around 40%-45%, especially on the leeward sides of the islands. These dry conditions in combination with the high winds results in red flag conditions. That means there will be a high risk of wildfires starting and spreading, and this morning we had the first reported wildfire that started in the Kula area on Maui. Please be very careful over the next couple days.

The track for Dora is west at 23 mph, which is relatively fast for tropical cyclones. Hurricane Dora is expected to start to veer northwest, but that should not happen until Dora is well west of Hawaii.

There are several weather advisories including a High Wind Warning, a Red Flag Warning, a High Wind Advisory, a High Surf Advisory, a Gale Warning, and a Small Craft Advisory and a High Surf Advisory. To see the details of these weather alerts, visit the Weather Alerts tab on KHON2.com.

Hawaii residents should continue to monitor this storm closely through Wednesday morning and always be prepared.