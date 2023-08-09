HONOLULU (KHON2) — Although Hurricane Dora is passing far to the southwest of the state, it will continue to provide above normal strength winds over Hawaii. With a relatively strong dome of high pressure still to the north and at the same time, a category 4 hurricane south of it and Hawaii in the middle, it will be windy once again today, then getting back to normal trade winds by Thursday. But even normal trade winds that will prevail Thursday, those winds will still be 15-25 mph sustained, with gusts 30-35 mph, and less in intensity during the night hours.

Please keep taking precautions to avoid causing a wildfire. Although we have no wildfires reported on any islands other than Maui and the Big Island, it is still very dry on the leeward sides of the other islands and it would not take much to start a fire in those areas, especially on the western portion on Molokai and Oahu, which are some of the driest places in the state.

As of 5 a.m. HST Tuesday morning Hurricane Dora remains a low-end category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 130 mph, and the Central Pacific Hurricane Center is keeping its category 4 intensity through at least the later morning hours. That being said, the affects from Dora, in combination with the strong high to the north, will affect the state less each hour through the rest of Wednesday.

This wind event most likely peaked Tuesday around late afternoon by Thursday, we are expecting back to normal trade wind breezy to borderline windy conditions for the rest of the week and through the weekend. The dry areas are still dry. The hot areas are still going to be hot, and the wind will continue to blow. The only improving condition with be a reduction in the strength of the winds.

Relative humidity levels are still hovering around 40%-45%, especially on the leeward sides of the islands, with no rain expected in leeward areas. The Red Flag Warning has been extended until at least 6 p.m. tonight, so please stay vigilant and do what ever you can to avoid starting more fires.

There are still several other weather advisories in affect including a Wind Advisory, a High Surf Advisory, a Gale Warning, a Small Craft Advisory and a High Surf Advisory. To see the details of these weather alerts, visit the KHON2 Weather Alerts page.

Hawaii residents should continue to monitor this storm closely through Wednesday morning and always be prepared.