HONOLULU (KHON2) — As of 5 a.m. Friday morning, Hurricane Dora was a category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 120 mph. It strengthened Thursday from a category 3 back to a 4, then weakened again Friday morning, which is a good example of the inconsistency problems with the intensity forecast of Dora. Forecasters are not confident about the intensity of Dora through the next several days. The important thing is that they are confident about Dora’s track, which will still pass the cyclone south of Hawaii.

Impacts from Dora to Hawaii will mostly be high winds. Dora is scheduled to pass south of Hawaii Monday night through Tuesday. Tuesday is when we most likely will see highest winds across the island chain. The winds will be strongest for the Big Island, and they will be weaker up the island chain. The combination of high pressure building to the north and Dora passing just to the south of Hawaii, will increase the winds, especially for the Big Island.

The track has shifted slightly to the north, but it still takes Dora south of the Big Island. The worst-case scenario would be if Dora takes a turn north, but that is not expected. Even if Dora turned more toward Hawaii, it would run over cooler waters, hopefully weakening. Hawaii residents are urged to be prepared, as always. Dora may pass as high a category 2 hurricane. The stronger it is, the higher our winds would be.

Hurricane Dora is expected to run into increasing wind shear, which will gradually weaken the storm, but then it will lose the wind shear and Dora may sustain its intensity or even increase intensity again. Even though Dora is a strong storm, it is small, so the hurricane force winds, and tropical force winds do not extend very far out from the center of the storm.

Hawaii residents should monitor this storm closely and always be prepared.