HONOLULU (KHON2) — Preparing for storms involves a great deal of leg work. Purchasing supplies, buying tools to protect your home and installing these tools are only the beginning.

True preparedness for Hawaiʻi’s storm season involves getting all your paperwork in order before the storm hits.

To help us with this, KHON2.com turned to a few agencies that specialize in storm preparedness.

Hawaiʻi’s Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs provided a handy checklist that can be utilized when preparing yourself for a post-storm situation.

Their pre-storm checklist provides insight into what you can do prior to the storm hitting:

Review your insurance policies for both home and health insurance. Know what is and what is not covered before you enter a situation.

Have contact information for your agent or insurer handy. Either save on your phone — which you’ll need to ensure you have adequate charging capabilities post-storm to do –or create a phone book that details all the numbers you will need in an emergency and post-storm situation.

Take inventory of property. This can be done by taking photos or videos of everything you own.

This all looks pretty easy. Ensure these documents are in a safe and easy to locate (by you).

“To some degree, insurance companies determine the level of the hurricane or windstorm or wind/hail deductible and where it should apply,” explained an Insurance Information Institute representative. “Insurers’ hurricane deductible plans must be reviewed by the individual state insurance department where they may be subject to various regulations and laws.”

So, be sure that your Hawaiʻi-based insurance plan is approved by Hawaiʻi’s insurance department.

Once you have all these items sorted and secured, you can go into a storm warning with a bit more peace of mind.

But what happens post-storm if the storm does wreak havoc? Again, KHON2.com turned to Hawaiʻi’s Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs:

Once you and your family are safe, check for damage.

Secure your property to prevent further damage. Be sure to keep all receipts for any materials purchased to secure your home in the post-storm situation.

Report your damage to your insurance company or agent. This is called making a claim, and you will know how your insurance company wants you to do this since you prepped your paperwork beforehand.

If your home or condominium is uninhabitable, ask if your policy covers the cost of temporary/alternative housing.

Submit proof of loss forms or other claim forms if requested by your insurance company. Filling out these forms will help ensure your claims are properly processed.

Set damaged items aside for later review/inspection by your adjuster so there are no questions or holdups.

Don’t begin permanent repairs until damage is inspected by your adjuster or you are told to do so by your insurer. This is incredibly important since the insurance will possibly not cover damages to things that are already in the process of being repaired.

Work with your adjuster and contractor to estimate the cost of repairs. You want to ensure you have your expenses covered for the repairs.

Once you receive the settlement check, you can begin repairs. There may be supplemental payments issued by your insurance company if additional damage is uncovered in the course of repairs. Be careful of scams. Do not sign your entire claims check over to a contractor. If the damage is extensive and you have a mortgage, then your claim check may list you and your lienholder as payees.



So, that’s the long and short of it. Basically, patience and paperwork are how you will make it through the post-season issues. Be sure to save receipts, paperwork and damaged items; and be sure to follow the steps your insurance provider has.

These steps are to help you but not following them can harm your chances of coverage.