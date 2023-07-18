Tropical Storm Calvin churns toward the Hawaiian Islands on July 18, 2023. (Courtesy NASA GOES satellite)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calvin is currently a tropical storm with sustained winds of 40 mph with gusts of 60mph. It is moving almost due west at 22 mph. Despite the presence of wind shear and drier air, it is expected to weaken very slowly over the next 48 hours as it moves over warmer water. It should be at 40 mph sustained winds Tuesday night.

Expected impacts for the Big Island are

-Heavy rain, especially for the windward side with up to 6”-8” of rain with up to 12” in some localized areas.

-High winds 30-40 mph with gusts possibly up to 50 mph+.

-Downed trees and power lines possible.

-High surf on east facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will quickly rise late Tuesday, then peak Tuesday night into Wednesday possibly to warning level criteria. Surf of 10 ft-15 ft on east facing shores.

Expected impacts for the smaller islands

-Moderate rain on the windward side of all smaller islands. Some flooding is possible for Maui County.

-Minor flooding possible for Oahu and Kauai.

-Moderate to high winds 25-35 mph with higher gusts possible.

-Moderate surf heights may reach advisory level Tuesday night through Wednesday for east facing shores.

Calvin’s track continues to pass just south of the Big Island. Sustained winds as high as 40 mph are possible. Even away from the center of the storm as winds may funnel through topography of the Big Island and Maui County. Gusts over 50 mph are possible, especially on the Big Island.

As it moves into leeward waters, well southwest of the smaller islands, it should dissipate to a tropical depression by Wednesday night.

The Hurricane Hunters continue to fly reconnaissance missions through Calvin. These reconnaissance missions are only flown if a tropical cyclone poses a threat to populated areas. They are crucial to providing key real-time weather data to improve weather models and forecasts.

There is high confidence on the track passing just to the south of the Big Island. The expected impacts listed above are based on the current forecast track. With that track, the winds from Calvin would mostly be coming from the northeast to east which means the mountains would be another lifting mechanism for the storm, possibly increasing rain totals for windward areas, especially for the Big Island and Maui.

Calvin has also increased its speed to 22 mph, heading west. Tropical cyclones average speeds of 10-15 mph. The faster Calvin moves, the less rain we will get and the less time we will have high winds. The current track is almost due west.