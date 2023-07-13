Calvin became a category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning. The National Hurricane Center in Miami is still in charge of forecasting for Hurricane Calvin and will do so until late this weekend when it crosses over into the Central Pacific. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center will then take over forecasting duties.

There are a few important changes in Hurricane Calvin’s forecast. It is now expected to strengthen to a category 2 hurricane by Friday afternoon. It will then move over cooler waters and weaken, but the forecast track now shows it remaining a category 1 hurricane when it crosses into the Central Pacific. It is also to remain a tropical storm longer than initially anticipated.

Between Hawaii and where Hurricane Calvin is now, there is a vast area of ocean that is below 80°F, which most likely indicates weakening. Although the waters around Hawaii are now over 80°F, there is some wind shear over Hawaii that hopefully will weaken Calvin when it arrives.

Calvin will then begin a weakening phase beginning Friday night, due to the cooler waters. By Monday morning, Calvin should cross the 140° line and enter the Central Pacific, the first tropical cyclone to do so this hurricane season.

At this point, most weather models are in fairly good agreement that Calvin will continue to weaken as it approaches Hawaii, although the track of Calvin has shifted a bit to the south. That being said, the track still heads straight toward Hawaii. Regardless of which type of storm it is once it reaches Hawaii (it may be a tropical depression or even just a remnant low by then), models indicate we have a chance for significant rain and an increase in winds. Timing is also still in good agreement with Calvin arriving in Hawaii late Tuesday night into Thursday next week.