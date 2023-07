HONOLULU(LHON2) — Tropical Storm Calvin is 179 southwest of Hilo and 250 miles south southeast of Honolulu.

Wind speeds are 45 mph as it makes its way south of the rest of the islands at 20 mph.

Flooding is still possible as a Flood Watch remains in place for all islands.

Maui us under a High Wind Warning. Oahu and Kauai are under a Wind Advisory.

Rain continues on the Big Island, most of it on the slopes. Rain is expected for Maui and Oahu.