HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tropical Storm Calvin entered the Central Pacific Monday morning and is expected to pass just south of the Big Island.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Hawaii County.

The wind speeds have not decreased since Sunday night and remain at 50 mph. Wind speeds are expected to decrease to 45 mph and remain there through Tuesday afternoon.

The biggest change with the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s outlook is the track, which was expected to make landfall between South Point and Hilo, but is now forecast to travel more south of the Big Island. As of Monday morning, Calvin was 850 miles east of Hilo.

Calvin is expected to approach the main Hawaiian islands Tuesday into early Wednesday and rainfall amounts are estimated to be four to seven inches along windward areas of Hawaii Island. The rest of the state is expected to have lower amounts, at one to four inches.

As Calvin travels up the Hawaii chain, the impacts lessen.