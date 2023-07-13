HONOLULU (KHON2) — Although forecasters believe Hurricane Calvin will weaken as it gets closer to the state, the city is encouraging people to prepare ahead of time.

Tropical storms can also bring significant rain or wind to the state.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Tropical Storm Darby flooded the H-1 Freeway in both directions and portions of Nimitz Highway and Dillingham Boulevard.

Officials are encouraging people to prepare for Calvin now.

“With tropical cyclones and hurricanes, we can really see a lot of disruptions in terms of utilities, internet, as well as supply chain,” said Hiro Toiya from the Honolulu Emergency Management. “So, it’s possible just going to the store to buy stuff is impacted. So, we don’t want to wait until the last minute to buy stuff. Take the actions you can now to prepare for the storm.”

Officials said they are monitoring the storm and will begin discussions with other city agencies on Friday, July 14 when they have a better idea of Calvin’s track.

Forecasters believe Calvin will weaken as it gets closer to the state, but officials are encouraging people to prepare ahead of time with the potential for significant rain.

Calvin, which is currently a Category 1 Hurricane, is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane, before hitting cooler waters near Hawaii and weakening. The storm is taking a similar track Darby did back in 2016.

Darby weakened to a tropical storm; and even though it didn’t make direct landfall on Oahu, it caused major flooding. Cars were submerged on the H-1 freeway and around Nimitz Highway and Dillingham Boulevard.

Kalihi Stream was overflowing, too.

The city said it’s preparing ahead of the storm.

“The streams do have a regular cleaning schedule,” explained Hiro Toiya, Honolulu Emergency Management Director. “The Department of Facility Maintenance will go into a somewhat ‘enhanced’ mode when an event is approaching. Right now, there’s uncertainty in the forecast, we typically start the checklist five days out so on Friday, we’ll start enhanced coordination with our city partners.”

He also said flood prone areas should be prepared for heavy rain from Calvin even if it’s just a tropical storm.

“Tropical storms can still pack a punch, with tropical cyclones and hurricanes, we can really see a lot of disruptions in terms of utilities, like out water, gas, and internet, as well as our supply chain, so it’s possible just going to the store to buy stuff is impacted and we don’t want to wait until the last minute to buy stuff, so take the actions you can now to prepare for the storm,” he added.

Officials are encouraging people to take a look at their hurricane kits now ahead of Calvin and make sure they have a 14-day emergency supply of food, water, and medication.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

And don’t forget to have your insurance paperwork ready in case Calvin does hit the islands with hurricane force winds.