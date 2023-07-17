The Hawaii Island Emergency Operations Center is seen during Tropical Storm Calvin’s approach to the islands on July 17, 2023.

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — In preparation for the impending arrival of Calvin, Hawaii County agencies are making the most of the planning time between now and Tuesday night when Calvin is expected to arrive just south of the Big Island.

The Emergency Operations Center has been activated and Civil Defense as well as the National Weather Service are present at the site.

Crews are working to cut trees and checking the roads.

Mayor Roth said two shelters, both in Kaʻū, will open Tuesday, before 6 p.m. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium and the Nāʻālehu Community Center will be staffed and equipped with essential supplies. Both shelters are pet friendly but owners will need to bring their own carrier, food and other supplies for their animals.

Camping permits for Tuesday and Wednesday will be canceled and access to Waipiʻo Valley will be restricted to residents and farmers. The County is also looking at closing parks.

Officials at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park are asking visitors to leave the park by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

“While we hope for the best, it’s crucial that we plan for the worst. The safety of our community is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary measures to ensure that everyone remains safe and well-prepared throughout the duration of the storm,” Mayor Roth said of the need to be prepared.

Hawaii County is reminding residents to sign up for Civil Defense messages for important notifications.