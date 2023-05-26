HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many officials warn of an above average hurricane season for 2023 and to prepare now before it is too late to do so.

The American Red Cross of Hawaii is among those who are urging residents to prepare family and friends for a stormy hurricane season. They are also actively looking for volunteers to assist in sheltering neighbors through a disaster.

Ninety percent of the Red Cross humanitarian work is volunteer based, accepting volunteers of all backgrounds. To volunteer, head to the Hawaii Red Cross website.

The organization said they are now seeing the severe damage one storm, like Typhoon Mawar in Guam, that can impact the islands.

The Hawaii Red Cross suggests taking three steps:

Get a kit.

Make a plan.

Be informed.

Hawaiian electric has a Handbook for Emergency Preparedness which goes over checklists for home survival, evacuations and first aid.

They also give insight into types of storms and how to prepare for each one.

In preparation for a hurricane, Hawaiian Electric suggests removing overhanging branches near a house, securing light weight items in a yard, installing permanent storm shutters or buying plywood for windows and keeping the car filled with fuel or fully charged.

Electrical safety is also important to think about during a storm as Hawaiian Electric reminds people that the human body can carry electrical currents, potentially causing electrical shock. If power lines are down, then it is advised to drive a good distance away from them.

If electricity does go out during a storm, generator safety guidelines are outlined in the handbook as well.