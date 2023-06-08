HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s wet season included gusty winds, kona lows and flooding. This hurricane season is set to see “near or above normal” tropical cyclone activity with the possibility of four to seven tropical cyclones forming.

El Niño

This year is expected to be an El Niño year, which can bring more storm systems.

According to Nexstar, El Niño has arrived early, “In the past decade, El Niños have started in late summer or early fall. Its early appearance “gives it room to grow,” Climate Prediction Center meteorologist Michelle L’Heureux, told the Associated Press.”

Hawaii has had cooler equatorial conditions, otherwise known as La Nina, over the last few seasons.

Officials are predicting that this hurricane season will be very active, similar to 2015, which was the most active hurricane seasons on record.

Get Prepared

Mike Mazzone, of Statewide General Contracting & Construction, said hurricane clips can help immensely for construction that was built before hurricane clips became part of the building code, such as single wall construction. Mazzone said hurricane clips are relatively easy and quick to install. They can be installed by the homeowner or have the professionals do it.