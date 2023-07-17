HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii has already seen how much damage albizia trees can cause on the Big Island during a storm. Experts said the invasive trees can also bring significant destruction on Oahu.

When a storm approaches the islands, Manoa residents like Richard Toshi get an uneasy feeling about how safe it is to be home. Albizia trees, known for growing tall and brittle, surround the neighborhood.

“Oh yeah, we always worry about the trees coming down, the branches, when the wind blows, they’re so weak they just fall,” said Toshi.

He said residents try to do what they can to trim the trees, but there’s only so much they can do.

“We pray, we cross our fingers, that’s all we can do, yeah?” he said.

Residents point out that it’s hard for them just to get to the trees. And if they hire professionals to chop them down, it’s gonna cost $5,000 to $10,000 per tree.

Albizia trees were blamed for much of the damage when Tropical Storm Iselle struck the Big Island nine years ago. Experts pointed out that the Albizia invasion on Oahu has grown to about 20,000 acres.

“Manoa is one, Kalihi for sure, Kaneohe especially down there by the Luluku interchange, where Likelike and H-3 and Kahekili all meet,” said JC Watson, manager at Koolau Mountains Watershed Partnership.

Watson said albizia trees can reach heights of more than 200 feet. And what makes it worse is that they grow incredibly fast. Homeowners are advised to pull out the seedlings around the tree to help prevent the spread.

“Albizia grow at about 15 feet per year so that really has a short window where your average homeowner is going to be comfortable dealing with that and that’s essentially one to two years,” said Watson.

Professional tree trimmers say homeowners should make sure there are no overhanging trees or branches leaning over their roof or near power lines.

“You definitely want to make sure that some of these trees are either pruned back or potentially, if they’re not in good condition, take it out,” said Wayne Hu, who owns the tree trimming company Eager Beavers LLC.

Hu adds that the taller the tree and the wider the canopy, the more potential for damage. So constant pruning is the best way to keep it from falling.