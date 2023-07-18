HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation crews are focusing efforts on Hawaii Island County as floods and road closures are forecasted from Tropical Storm Calvin.

HDOT Director Ed Sniffen said airport staff are also preparing for the impacts.

“Our airports’ crews are clearing all the storm drains and the gutters on their buildings to ensure there’s no flooding that occurs in our buildings as it comes through Hilo,” Sniffen said. “If it’s windy and rainy there’s going to be rain that gets into the facility, with that being said, because it’s just an interisland terminal by 8 p.m. tonight it’s going to be shut down.”

Sniffen said they are also working with the airlines to accommodate any passengers that may be stuck in Kona during the tropical storm.

Strong winds are expected Tuesday night, which could threaten electrical power lines. Hawaiian Electric Spokesperson Darren Pai said they are staffing up emergency personnel.

“We are going through our equipment and inventories making sure we have everything ready to respond,” Pai said. “Our crews are looking at our fuel supplies for our vehicles and our trucks around the field to make sure that they’re all topped off and you know ready to respond as needed.”

In a prepared video statement, Gov. Josh Green asked residents to be ready with extra food and water.

Green said, “Prepare with extra water and food medication at home for up to two weeks then you’ll be fine. I spoke with the FEMA director today, they are prepared to support us in case of a big disaster.”

Maui County would be next to feel tropical storm conditions as Calvin moves past the island chain. Mayor Richard Bissen asking residents and visitors not to expose themselves to unnecessary dangers.

Bissen said, “Not drive to East Maui for those unfamiliar that’s Hana, Keanae, so we ask them not to go during the next couple of days to relieve any congestion on the roads and any possible emergency.”

The effects of Tropical Storm Calvin are expected to be felt through Wednesday.