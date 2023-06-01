HONOLULU (KHON2) — As hurricanes form each year, a list of names is used to identify each storm and the Central North Pacific uses the Hawaiian alphabet.
This list was composed by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in collaboration with University of Hawaii at Manoa officials.
There are four lists of 12 names in alphabetical order following the English alphabet. The reason for only 12 names, however, is because the Hawaiian alphabet only has 12 letters excluding the okina and letters with diacritical markers.
Once list one is used, the next storm will be named starting at the top of the second list and this pattern will repeat.
Hawaiian alphabet:
- A
- E
- I
- O
- U
- H
- K
- L
- M
- N
- P
- W
- Ā
- Ē
- Ī
- Ō
- Ū
- Okina (ʻ)
For more information on the Hawaiian alphabet, click here, as Kamaka Pili highlights this knowledge on KHON2.com Aloha Authentic.
The Central Pacific Hurricane Center predicts an above normal amount of four to seven tropical storms this hurricane season, which means residents and visitors can possibly see names of tropical cyclones that start with letters A, E, H, I, K, L and M.
Not only does the list use letters from the Hawaiian alphabet, it also is made up of Hawaiian names.
See the list below to see if your name could possibly be used for the 2023 hurricane season.
The lists of hurricane names:
List 1:
Akoni
Ema
Hone
Iona
Keli
Lala
Moke
Nolo
Olana
Pena
Ulana
Wale
List 2:
Aka
Ekeka
Hene
Iolana
Keoni
Lino
Mele
Nona
Oliwa
Pama
Upana
Wene
List 3:
Alika
Ele
Huko
Iopa
Kika
Lana
Maka
Neki
Omeka
Pewa
Unala
Wali
List 4:
Ana
Ela
Halola
Iune
Kilo
Loke
Malia
Niala
Oho
Pali
Ulika
Walaka
With four to seven tropical storms predicted to form, the names that might appear to be used in the 2023 season are Akoni, Ema, Hone, Iona, Keli, Lala, Moke.