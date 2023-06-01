HONOLULU (KHON2) — As hurricanes form each year, a list of names is used to identify each storm and the Central North Pacific uses the Hawaiian alphabet.

This list was composed by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in collaboration with University of Hawaii at Manoa officials.

There are four lists of 12 names in alphabetical order following the English alphabet. The reason for only 12 names, however, is because the Hawaiian alphabet only has 12 letters excluding the okina and letters with diacritical markers.

Once list one is used, the next storm will be named starting at the top of the second list and this pattern will repeat.

Hawaiian alphabet:

A

E

I

O

U

H

K

L

M

N

P

W

Ā

Ē

Ī

Ō

Ū

Okina (ʻ)

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center predicts an above normal amount of four to seven tropical storms this hurricane season, which means residents and visitors can possibly see names of tropical cyclones that start with letters A, E, H, I, K, L and M.

Not only does the list use letters from the Hawaiian alphabet, it also is made up of Hawaiian names.

See the list below to see if your name could possibly be used for the 2023 hurricane season.

The lists of hurricane names:

List 1:

Akoni

Ema

Hone

Iona

Keli

Lala

Moke

Nolo

Olana

Pena

Ulana

Wale

List 2:

Aka

Ekeka

Hene

Iolana

Keoni

Lino

Mele

Nona

Oliwa

Pama

Upana

Wene

List 3:

Alika

Ele

Huko

Iopa

Kika

Lana

Maka

Neki

Omeka

Pewa

Unala

Wali

List 4:

Ana

Ela

Halola

Iune

Kilo

Loke

Malia

Niala

Oho

Pali

Ulika

Walaka

