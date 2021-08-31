Drug overdose is one of Hawaii’s worst public health crises. Hear from local health professionals as they provide insight on this crucial issue and what?s being done to prevent it here in the islands in Overdose Awareness: Prevention and Education.

Learn more at Hawaii Opioid Initiative

Support is available:

By phone Hawaii CARES – 1-800-753-6879

By text Crisis Text Line – text ALOHA to 741741

Online at www.hawaiiopioid.org

In-person: Naloxone at Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center, pharmacies & other statewide partners