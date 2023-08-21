Welcome to Hawaii Football Final!

‘Bows Football Final is now Hawaii Football Final, where KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello, former Hawaii offensive lineman RJ Hollis and former Hawaii player and coach Rich Miano discuss the latest happenings in the Hawaii football scene.

In the Hawaii Football Final premiere, the HFF crew previews the 2023 University of Hawaii football season, which begins on Saturday with a contest at Vanderbilt.

The episode is live on Spotify, iTunes, and most other podcasting platforms.