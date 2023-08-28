In the latest episode of Hawaii Football Final, KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello, former UH player RJ Hollis and former UH player and coach Rich Miano discuss an encouraging but frustrating season-opening loss to Vanderbilt.

The return of the run-and-shoot and the play of Brayden Schager was an encouraging sign for Hawaii fans. Does it change expectations for the 2023 season?

The HFF crew also discusses Hawaii’s quick turnaround to host Stanford in its 2023 home opener.

Hawaii Football Final is available on iTunes, Spotify, and most other podcasting platforms.