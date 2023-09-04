The latest episode of Hawaii Football Final is now available on Spotify, iTunes and most other podcast platforms.

For the second straight week, the University of Hawaii football team had its moments but also left some opportunities on the table.

KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello, former UH player RJ Hollis and former UH player and coach Rich Miano discuss Hawaii’s 37-24 loss to Stanford and also preview the team’s upcoming game against Albany.

The episode can be found below: