In the latest edition of Hawaii Football Final, Rich Miano, Rob DeMello and RJ Hollis discuss Hawaii’s narrow 41-34 loss to San Diego State, a contest in which the Rainbow Warriors trailed 17-0, took a 20-17 lead, but ultimately couldn’t overcome self-inflicted wounds.

The HFF crew also previews the team’s upcoming road game at New Mexico.

Hawaii Football Final is available on Spotify, iTunes, and most other major podcast platforms.