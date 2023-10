Rob DeMello, RJ Hollis and Rich Miano discuss Hawaii’s ugly 42-21 loss to New Mexico, which was also a milestone victory for the Lobos.

What’s up with the ‘Bows? The HFF crew tries to dissect UH’s struggles before taking some mailbag questions and previewing the team’s next game against a very familiar foe.

Hawaii Football Final is available on Spotify, iTunes and most other major podcast platforms.